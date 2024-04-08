HT Auto
Ather Energy Rizta Left View
1/2
Ather Energy Rizta Right View
2/2

Ather Energy Rizta Specifications

Ather Energy Rizta starting price is Rs. 1,09,999 in India. Ather Energy Rizta is available in 3 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Ather Energy Rizta Specs

Ather Energy Rizta comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Rizta starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy Rizta sits in the Electric Bikes, Scooter segment in the ...Read More

Ather Energy Rizta Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Z 3.7 kWh
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1850 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Saddle Height
780-840 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Rear Brake
Drum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s
Range
160 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 2 GB, ROM - 16 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off, Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills, Auto-reply to calls, Magic Twist, Skid Control, Google Maps, Document Storage, Ping my scooter, Share live location, Inter-city Trip Planner, WhatsApp preview on Dashboard
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch TFT Display With IP65 rating
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hr 30 Min
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Flex Specs
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 Pro Specs
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Check PCX Electric details
View similar Bikes
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Electric Specs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
450x Specs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Specs

News

Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
8 Apr 2024
Ather Rizta is based on a heavily modified 450X platform.
Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at 1.10 lakh
6 Apr 2024
Ather Rizta will be larger in terms of dimensions when compared to the 450 scooters. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)
Ather Rizta electric scooter real-world images leaked ahead of launch
5 Apr 2024
The Ather Rizta will be the brand's second offering in the electric two-wheeler segment and the countdown has been begun for the launch of the family e-scooter
Interview: CTO Swapnil Jain aims for double delight with upcoming Ather Rizta
2 Apr 2024
The Ather family electric scooter will be comfier and should be more accessible as well
Ather is all set to introduce its first family scooter, Rizta. Check details
1 Apr 2024
View all
  News

Ather Energy Rizta Variants & Price List

Ather Energy Rizta price starts at ₹ 1.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy Rizta comes in 3 variants. Ather Energy Rizta's top variant is Z 3.7 kWh.

S
1.1 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
123 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Z 2.9 kWh
1.25 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
123 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Z 3.7 kWh
1.45 Lakhs*
80 Kmph
160 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ather Energy Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details