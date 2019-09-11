The Astrid Lite STD, is priced at ₹1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Astrid Lite STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Astrid Lite STD is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Electric Neon, Deep Indigo, Fireball Orange, Burnt Charcoal, Midnight Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Astrid Lite STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Astrid Lite STD has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Charging at Home.