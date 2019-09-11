hamburger icon
Astrid LitePriceRangeSpecifications
Gemopai Astrid Lite Front Left View
1/9
Gemopai Astrid Lite Handle View
2/9
Gemopai Astrid Lite Model Name View
3/9
Gemopai Astrid Lite Rear Tyre View
4/9
Gemopai Astrid Lite Seat View
5/9
Gemopai Astrid Lite Storage Box View
View all Images
6/9

Gemopai Astrid Lite STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Astrid Lite STD

Astrid Lite STD Prices

The Astrid Lite STD, is priced at ₹1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Astrid Lite STD Range

The Astrid Lite STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Astrid Lite STD Colours

The Astrid Lite STD is available in 6 colour options: Fiery Red, Electric Neon, Deep Indigo, Fireball Orange, Burnt Charcoal, Midnight Red.

Astrid Lite STD Battery & Range

Astrid Lite STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Astrid Lite STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Astrid Lite STD Specs & Features

The Astrid Lite STD has Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Charging at Home.

Gemopai Astrid Lite STD Price

Astrid Lite STD

₹1.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,195
Insurance
4,450
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,645
EMI@2,486/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Gemopai Astrid Lite STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1870 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
660 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s
Range
200 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4000 W
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Underbone
Rear Suspension
Both Side Hydraulic Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP65
Battery Warranty
3 year
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
25 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | Sports
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Gemopai Astrid Lite STD EMI
EMI2,237 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,04,080
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,04,080
Interest Amount
30,145
Payable Amount
1,34,225

Gemopai Astrid Lite Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
Astrid LitevsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Astrid LitevsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Astrid LitevsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Astrid Litevs450S
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
Astrid LitevsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Astrid LitevsOneS Gen 2

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Gemopai Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Gemopai Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers