In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Chetak vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|2 Hours