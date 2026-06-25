In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Iqube
|Brand
|Gemopai
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|2 Hours