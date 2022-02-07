In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 60-70 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less