AMO Electric to launch Jaunty Plus electric scooter tomorrow: Details here

AMO Electric Bikes will start selling the new electric scooter Jaunty Plus from February 15.Jaunty Plus electric scooter promises a range of more than 120 km.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2022, 06:22 PM
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)
The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)

AMO Electric Bikes is all ready to launch its new electric scooter Jaunty Plus on Monday. The e-scooter will be priced at 110,460 (ex-showroom). The company claims the electric scooter will provide a range of more than 120 km and will take only four hours to get fully charged.

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover)

The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. It will also feature a cruise control switch, an electronic assisted braking system (E-ABS), an anti-theft alarm, and strong chassis. The electric scooter will also offer the user with benefits such as a telescopic fork suspension, high ground clearance, side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, DRL Lights and an engine kill switch.

(Also read | Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022)

The new electric scooter will provide the user with a range of more than 120 km. It is equipped with a DC motor that is coupled with a fast-charging facility. The electric vehicle takes four hours to get completely charged. The EV will have an option of a fixed and portable battery pack. Jaunty Plus e-scooter also has a mobile USB charging port for the user.

The new electric scooter from AMO Electric Bikes will come with a three-year warranty and will be available in five colour variants such as red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black. The scooter will be made available for sales across 140 dealerships from February 15.

(Also read | Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here)

Sushant Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of AMO Electric Bikes said the brand is happy to introduce its technically-advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market.

“Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service. Jaunty+, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and, optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes," added Kumar

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2022, 06:22 PM IST
