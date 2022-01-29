Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
After an insanely slow December'21, the first month of the year 2022 introduced several new products in India. Here's a full list of all the bikes and scooters launched in India this month.
Tork Kratos: Tork Motors recently announced the launch of the new Kratos EV in the Indian market.
The bike was launched in India in two variants - Standard Kratos and the higher-spec Kratos R. The price announcement of the Kratos EV was done on January 26th.
2022 Honda CBR650R and CB300R: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched two major models in January'22. While the latest CB300R was officially displayed back in December'21, its price announcement took place on January 12th. In addition to that, the company also announced the launch of the 2022 CBR650R which went on sale in India on January 25th.
2022 Yamaha FZS 25: Yamaha Motor India announced the yearly updated FZS 25 in the country on January 24th. The bike was updated with new colour options as well as features.
Komaki Ranger and Venice: Komaki announced the launch of two new electric two-wheelers in India recently. Both the Ranger and Venice electric two-wheelers were launched in the country on January 24th. The new models join the already available wide range of EVs from Komaki in India.
Yezdi Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler: Yezdi announced three new motorcycles in the Indian market on January 13th. It was probably the biggest event in the Indian two-wheeler industry this month. The new bikes from Yezdi rival the likes of bikes from Royal Enfield in India.
2022 KTM 250 Adventure: Bajaj Auto launched the newly updated 2022 KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle in the country on January 12th, The bike has been priced at ₹ ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The yearly updated quarter-litre premium adventure motorcycle is available in India in two different colour options - KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.