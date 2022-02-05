HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover

India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover

The ABS trim of the new Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter now gets options such as Matte Black Gold and Matte White Gold.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM
For 2022, the Aerox has been updated mainly with visual updates only.
For 2022, the Aerox has been updated mainly with visual updates only.

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 has been introduced for the market of Indonesia. The same model is also expected to arrive in India later this year. For 2022, the scooter has been updated with mainly visual updates.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹ 65,470 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 70,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The scooter now gets six new colours options as part of the yearly update.

While the ABS trim of the scooter now gets options such as Matte Black Gold and Matte White Gold, the ‘Connected’ variant now comes in options such as Matte Black Cyan, Dark Grey Yellow, Black with Red highlights, and Red with contrasting Black bodywork.

(Also Read: Honda Vario 160cc scooter launched, to rival Yamaha Aerox 155)

Apart from the addition of the new colour options, the rest of the scooter remains more or less the same. The scooter continues along with the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with VVA tech. For the record, it is the same engine as the YZF-R15 motorcycle. The engine comes mated to CVT gearbox unit which delivers 15bhp of maximum power.

(Also Read: Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022)

Apart from the new Aerox, Yamaha has also recently updated the Nmax 155 scooter new colours. Like Aerox, Nmax also comes based on the same engine and platform as the YZF-R15. Both the Aerox and the Nmax aren't very different, as they come built on the same technology and concept. Thus chances are that Yamaha Motor India may never launch the Nmax 155 in the market here in the country anytime soon.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha. Yamaha India Yamaha Aerox Aerox 155 2022 Aerox 155
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden
Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden
All-electric Porsche Macan to debut next year: CEO Oliver Blume
All-electric Porsche Macan to debut next year: CEO Oliver Blume
India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover
India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover
Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV
Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV
Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here
Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city