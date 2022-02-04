HT Auto
Honda Vario 160cc scooter launched, to rival Yamaha Aerox 155

The latest 2022 Honda Vario 160 joins the already existing line-up that includes models such as the Vario 125 and 150.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 12:52 PM
Honda has been selling the Vario scooter since 2006 and it has been updated quite a few times already.
Honda Vario 160 has been launched in the Indonesian market. It has been introduced in two trims - CBS and dual-channel ABS. While the former has been priced at RP 25,800,000 (approx. 1.34 lakh), the latter costs RP 28,500,000 (approx.

1.48 lakh).

The latest 2022 Honda Vario 160 joins the already existing Vario scooter line-up that includes models such as the Vario 125 and Vario 150. Both the models are quite popular in the Indonesian market.

Honda has been selling the Vario scooter since 2006 in Indonesia and it has been updated quite a few times already. With the latest update, Vario has gained a slew of cosmetic as well as performance tweaks.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India records 354,209 unit sales in January 2022)

On the outside, the scooter gets a fairly sharp and edgy body design which is even bigger than the previous model - Vario 150. At the front, it gets an all-new twin-beam LED headlamp with LED DRL eyebrows that stretch towards the top of the front apron. The company has added turn indicators alongside the LED position lamps that make the front look fairly intimidating. Other exterior highlights include a chunky single-piece grab rail that contributes to a very rugged look, and blacked-out panels including the floorboard, exhaust muffler, alloy wheels, rearview mirrors and a small visor on the handlebar that gives the scooter a dual-tone body appearance.

The scooter also comes with a fully-digital instrument console, a huge 18-litres of boot, standard USB charger and disc brakes. The meter console on the scooter is capable of displaying an array of information including fuel level, distance covered, average fuel consumption, speed, etc.

(Also Read: Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India)

At the heart of the scooter sits a 160cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to push out 15 bhp of maximum power backed up with 13.4 Nm of peak torque. For the record, the overall output of this scooter is comparable to the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Vario 160 rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels shod with 90/80 section and 100/80 section of tyres. The chunkier tyres have been added to aid the overall handling of the scooter. Also, it gets dual-channel ABS as mentioned before.

 

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda scooter Honda Vario 2022 Honda Vario Honda Vario 160
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

