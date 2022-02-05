Yamaha R15-based Nmax 155 scooter updated with new colours for 2022

HT Auto
The Yamaha Nmax 155 comes based on the much popular YZF-R15 motorcycle which also sells in the Indian market.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 11:26 AM
With the latest 2022 update, the Yamaha Nmax 155 has gained new colourways, but the rest of the scooter remains unchanged.
2022 Yamaha Nmax 155 has been revealed for the market of Indonesia. Following its introduction in the Southeast Asian country, the scooter will also hit the international showrooms very soon. The Nmax 155 comes based on the much popular YZF-R15 motorcycle which sells in the Indian market, along with several worldwide markets.

With the latest 2022 update, the new Nmax 155 has gained new colourways, but apart from that, the rest of the scooter remains unchanged. The scooter now comes with two new colour options - Matte Green and Metallic Red option. While the former gets snazzy-looking golden wheels the latter option comes with black wheels for a much sporty appearance. The new colour options will be sold alongside the already existing Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte White options available on the previous versions.

(Also Read: Honda Vario 160cc scooter launched, to rival Yamaha Aerox 155)

The Nmax continues to source power from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine also found on the YZF-R15. This engine comes with VVA technology and features a CVT gearbox. The powertrain has been rated to develop 15.3bhp of power and 13.9Nm of peak torque. For the record, Aerox 155 which is sold in the Indian market also gets the same engine option and output.

(Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R25 updated with new stealthy colour options for 2022)

The list of features on the scooter also continues to remain the same for 2022. It sports a range of modern features such as Bluetooth connectivity which enables the rider to pair the vehicle with the rider’s smartphone. This allows the user to access information such as navigation, trip details, and maintenance service schedules through Yamaha’s smartphone application. The Nmax also comes with a 12V charging socket for more convenience.

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha India Yamaha Indonesia Yamaha R15 Yamaha Nmax 2022 Nmax Nmax 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

