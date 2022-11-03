This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Customers can now book the LITE XE e-bike by visiting the official website of Svitch Bike or by getting in touch with the company on social media.

Home-grown electric bicycle brand Svitch Bike has launched its brand new luxury electric cycle range, called LITE XE, at a starting price of ₹74,999. The electric bicycle come with various smart features and its foldable structure makes it easy to carry around. It offers a range of up to 80 kilometres thanks to a 36V, 10.4 AH battery pack.

Customers can now book the LITE XE e-bike by visiting the official website of Svitch Bike or by getting in touch with the company on social media. They can select their e-bike from a choice of five colours - Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, Goblin Green and Berlin Grey, with the latter two being special edition colours.

The electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension. It is built on aircraft grade aluminium 6061 frame that offers lightweight sturdiness to the cycle. It gets a 36V, 250W Svitch Motor, 20x3 sleek tyres, seven-speed Shimano Gears, an LCD digital display, five Pedal Assist System modes and tail light with indicators.

The LITE XE is the company's fifth addition to its luxury product portfolio, which contains four electric cycles and one non-electric cycle. The company current line-up is named as XE+, XE, MXE, NXE and the latest LITE XE.

Recently, two of Svitch Bike's riders, Dilip Reddy and Punith Reddy, completed a 422 kms in record 12 hours, covering Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. They achieved the feat on Svitch XE. “This world record will go a long way in spreading awareness about electric vehicles & implore people to make conscious lifestyle changes," said Chintan Khatri, CEO, Svitch Bike.

The record has been registered under three different titles: High Range Book of World Record, Maximum distance covered on an electric bicycle in one day under India Book of Records 2024 and National record under OMG Book of Records.

