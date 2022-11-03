HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Foldable Luxury E Bike With Five Modes Can Help You Beat Pollution

This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Customers can now book the LITE XE e-bike by visiting the official website of Svitch Bike or by getting in touch with the company on social media.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2022, 11:29 AM
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.

Home-grown electric bicycle brand Svitch Bike has launched its brand new luxury electric cycle range, called LITE XE, at a starting price of 74,999. The electric bicycle come with various smart features and its foldable structure makes it easy to carry around. It offers a range of up to 80 kilometres thanks to a 36V, 10.4 AH battery pack. 

Customers can now book the LITE XE e-bike by visiting the official website of Svitch Bike or by getting in touch with the company on social media. They can select their e-bike from a choice of five colours - Scarlet Red, Midnight Sapphire, Yankee Yellow, Goblin Green and Berlin Grey, with the latter two being special edition colours.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+
₹98,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Xe (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Xe
₹78,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Mxe (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Mxe
₹47,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | This electric bicycle can be folded and packed, tops at 40kmph)

The electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension. It is built on aircraft grade aluminium 6061 frame that offers lightweight sturdiness to the cycle. It gets a 36V, 250W Svitch Motor, 20x3 sleek tyres, seven-speed Shimano Gears, an LCD digital display, five Pedal Assist System modes and tail light with indicators.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The LITE XE is the company's fifth addition to its luxury product portfolio, which contains four electric cycles and one non-electric cycle. The company current line-up is named as XE+, XE, MXE, NXE and the latest LITE XE. 

Recently, two of Svitch Bike's riders, Dilip Reddy and Punith Reddy, completed a 422 kms in record 12 hours, covering Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. They achieved the feat on Svitch XE. “This world record will go a long way in spreading awareness about electric vehicles & implore people to make conscious lifestyle changes," said Chintan Khatri, CEO, Svitch Bike.

The record has been registered under three different titles: High Range Book of World Record, Maximum distance covered on an electric bicycle in one day under India Book of Records 2024 and National record under OMG Book of Records. 

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2022, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Svitch Bike LITE XE electric bicycle electric vehicle electric mobility EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Inflation may puncture global car sales. Here's how
Inflation may puncture global car sales. Here's how
Delhi pollution: Vehicles contributed half of PM 2.5 around Diwali, says CSE
Delhi pollution: Vehicles contributed half of PM 2.5 around Diwali, says CSE
This Mercedes Maybach is an ode to fashion world
This Mercedes Maybach is an ode to fashion world
India-bound Nissan X-Trail's orders halted temporarily in home market
India-bound Nissan X-Trail's orders halted temporarily in home market
BMW earned more profit by selling less cars. Here is how
BMW earned more profit by selling less cars. Here is how

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city