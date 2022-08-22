HT Auto
This electric bicycle can be folded and packed, tops at 40 kmph

The Model F is built on a low step-through hydroformed aluminium chassis and runs on 24-inch wheels.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 11:39 AM
Electric Bike Company has launched its much-awaited folding e-bike model, christened Model F. It comes carrying the same cruiser vibe and styling ethos of the company's larger e-bikes. However, the entire package comes in a smaller and more portable form.

The Model F is built on a low step-through hydroformed aluminium chassis and runs on 24-inch wheels, as compared to the 26-inch wheels of the larger cruiser and smaller 20-inch wheels as well, which are usually visible in other foldable electric bikes. The tyres are three-inch wider, which means they come compromising between fatty tyres and narrower street tyres.

The Model F's tyres come in the balloon tyre category compared to true fat tyres. The smaller diameter tires make the bike a bit more compact when folded but are still large enough to give a more typical cruiser-like ride experience. The Model F’s frame includes a front suspension fork and uses an integrated battery secured into the downtube.

The battery can be locked in its place and charged on the bike or unlocked to remove for charging separately. The company claims that the Model F electric bike can run up to 80 km on a single charge using pedal assist. If a rider relies on full electric power and doesn't pedal, then the Model F is capable of reaching around 40 km on a fully charged battery, claims the manufacturer.

The power source for the electric bike is a 750-watt motor that allows the EV to run at a top speed of 40 kmph. The Ev comes with hydraulic disc brakes offering powerful braking performance.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric bike
