HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Public Ev Charging Stations Have Increased In Number, But More Way To Go: Study

Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study

With companies like Tesla, Electrify America, ChargePoint, and others growing, customers are finding it easier to charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 16:06 PM
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles. (REUTERS)
An electric car is seen plugged in at a charging point for electric vehicles.

The number of public electric vehicle charging stations has been increasing in numbers. However, despite the growth, the number is still not enough, claims a study by J.D. Power. The organisation claimed this in its newly released U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study. The study claims that electric vehicle owners in high-volume markets like California, Texas, and Washington are finding that the charging infrastructure is inadequate and frequently plagued with reliability issues.

Brent Gruber, executive director of global automotive at J.D. Power, said that public charging continues to provide challenges to overall EV adoption and current EV owners alike. “Not only is the availability of public charging still an obstacle, but EV owners continue to be faced with charging station equipment that is inoperable," he further added.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqs
Electric | Automatic
₹2 - 2.05 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

With companies like Tesla, Electrify America, ChargePoint, and others growing, customers are finding it easier to charge. However, the geographic spread of the electric vehicle chargers is inadequate compared to the demand and requirement, claims the study.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

EV owners ranked the ease of finding a DC Fast Charger 724 out of 1,000 and the ease of finding a level 2 charger 683 out of 1,000, as the study revealed. The study found also found that one out of every five respondents wound up not charging their vehicle once they found a charging station. Of those, 72 per cent indicated that they didn’t charge because the station was malfunctioning or out of service.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 16:05 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch
Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study
Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study
Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions
Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions
In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover
In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city