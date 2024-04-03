HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Ryder supermax
BrandAmo MobilityGemopai
Price₹ 75,499₹ 79,999
Range75 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
230 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Length
1780 mm1800 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg80 kg
Height
1108 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm650 mm
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18°20 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Clock
Digital-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah36 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49983,893
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6221,803

