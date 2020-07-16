HT Auto
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Left View
1/6
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Front View
2/6
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Footspace View
3/6
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Front Wheel View
4/6
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Rear Tyre View
5/6
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Seat View
View all Images
6/6

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Specifications

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax starting price is Rs. 79,999 in India. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
79,999* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Specs

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ryder SuperMax starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Gemopai Ryder SuperMax sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian ...Read More

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1060 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1800 mm
Width
650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Continious Power
1600 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Body Graphics
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
20 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
E-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Specs
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E1 Specs
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Check Everve EF1 details
View similar Bikes
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Specs
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Specs
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Specs

Gemopai News

Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
16 Jul 2020
Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
26 Jun 2020
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax electric scooter
Gemopai sets target of selling one lakh e-scooters in 2023; to open 300 outlets
4 Apr 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
2 May 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
View all
  News

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Variants & Price List

Gemopai Ryder SuperMax price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 79,999 (Ex-showroom). Gemopai Ryder SuperMax comes in 1 variants. Gemopai Ryder SuperMax's top variant is STD.

STD
79,999*
60 Kmph
100 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Gemopai Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Gemopai Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details