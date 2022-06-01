Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 takes cues from brand's racing heritage

Jaguar has introduced the limited-edition F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 as part of the first limited edition of its high-performance SUV. Only 394 units of the model will be made available across the globe. Inspired by the brand's racing heritage, the F-Pace SUV Edition and the total number of cars to be built, pays homage to the number of laps completed by the winning XJR-9 LM at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988.

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 features specially-formulated Midnight Amethyst Gloss paintwork; it rides on 22-inch Champagne Gold Satin forged alloy wheels. It sports Sunset Gold Satin exterior and interior detailing along with a ‘One of 394’ SV Bespoke commissioning graphic. In terms of styling, the SUV also gets the Edition 1988 logo etched in laser and applied to each front wing panel. The vehicle also features a Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate.

Interior of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988

The vehicle features several Black Pack components fitted as standard on the Edition 1988 while Gloss Black finishes are extended to the door mirror caps, brake calipers, wheel centre caps and the letter R on the SVR badging. On the inside, the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 features semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery with Sunset Gold Satin dashboard detailing, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and heated-and-cooled front Performance Seats.

Other highlights of the interior include sliding panoramic roof, head-up display and latest connectivity technologies such as wireless device charging, Amazon Alexa integration, among others.

On the mechanical front, the vehicle sources power from the 550 PS 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine. It has the capability to accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 286km/h.

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23-26. It will also be presented alongside the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 on Special Vehicle Operations’ display at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from June 8-12.

