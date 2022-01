BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC

2022 BMW X3 SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹ 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus trim and ₹ 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X3 xDrive30i M Sport trim. The new BMW X3 will be locally produced in India in two petrol variants.