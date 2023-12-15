Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

6/20
67.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Wrangler Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Wrangler Rubicon Latest Updates

Wrangler is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Wrangler Rubicon (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 67.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Rubicon

  • Engine Type: 2.0T GME T4 DI TC
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 81
  • BootSpace: 897
    • ...Read More

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Price

    Rubicon
    ₹67.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,15,000
    RTO
    6,20,500
    Insurance
    2,59,549
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    67,95,549
    EMI@1,46,063/mo
    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0T GME T4 DI TC
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    268 bhp @ 5150 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 75 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
    Front Suspension
    Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 75 R17
    Ground Clearance
    217
    Length
    4882
    Wheelbase
    3008
    Height
    1848
    Width
    1894
    Bootspace
    897
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    81
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    Centre & Both Axles
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Lever
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Optional
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    1 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / Red
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EMI
    EMI1,31,457 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    61,15,994
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    61,15,994
    Interest Amount
    17,71,400
    Payable Amount
    78,87,394

    Jeep Wrangler other Variants

    Unlimited
    ₹63.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    55,15,000
    RTO
    5,80,500
    Insurance
    2,44,125
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    63,40,125
    EMI@1,36,274/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

