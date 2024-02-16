What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Chennai? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Chennai is Rs 66,11,875.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Chennai? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 8,52,250 in Chennai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Chennai? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Chennai is Rs 2,44,125.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Chennai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Chennai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 8,52,250, Insurance - Rs. 2,44,125, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in Chennai is Rs. 66,11,875.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Chennai starts at Rs. 66,11,875 and rises to Rs. 70,87,299. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.