HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets A Price Hike Of 1 Lakh. Check Out The New Price

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike of 1 lakh. Check out the new price

Jeep India has silently hiked prices for the Grand Cherokee SUV, the company’s new flagship offering in the country. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of 1 lakh over the model’s launch price of 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Cherokee arrived in November last year and competes with the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5 and the like.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2023, 14:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹1 lakh more than the launch price
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹1 lakh more than the launch price
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹1 lakh more than the launch price
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is now priced at ₹78.50 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹1 lakh more than the launch price

The price hike does not bring any changes to the powertrain or feature list on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The SUV continues to draw power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed torque converter. Power goes to all four wheels via the QUADRATAC 4x4 system.

Also Read : 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in India, priced at 77.5 lakh

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand's flagship offering in India and is locally assembled by the automaker in the country
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand's flagship offering in India and is locally assembled by the automaker in the country
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand's flagship offering in India and is locally assembled by the automaker in the country
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the brand's flagship offering in India and is locally assembled by the automaker in the country

In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee gets the quintessential Jeep look with the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet and a boxy silhouette. The SUV rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. The SUV is well-equipped on the feature front with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument console, and a panoramic sunroof. There’s a separate digital display for the front passenger as well, while the seats are upholstered in perforated Capri leather. The feature list also includes ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command, a 9-speaker audio system, and a head-up display unit.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹77.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

With respect to safety, the Grand Cherokee packs eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, as well as ADAS. The SUV is available only as a five-seater and in the fully-loaded Limited O variant. India is the first market outside North America to locally assemble the Grand Cherokee.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2023, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep India Jeep
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
41% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 1,244
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city