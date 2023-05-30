Audi Q7 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q7 comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q7 measures 5,064 mm in length, 1,970 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,999 mm. A seven-seat model, Audi Q7 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi Q7 price starts at ₹ 79.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 88.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q7 comes in 2 variants. Audi Q7 top variant price is ₹ 88.33 Lakhs.
₹79.99 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹88.33 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price