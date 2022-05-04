HT Auto
Aditi Rao Hydari becomes owner of Audi Q7

Aditi Rao Hydari becomes the latest addition to the list of celebrities owing Audi Q7.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 03:06 PM
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has become the latest addition to the list of owners of Audi Q7, the German luxury car brand's flagship SUV in India. The automaker has said that the actress took delivery of her new swanky ride from the Audi Mumbai West dealership. Audi Q7 is one of the favourite luxury SUVs among celebrities. Several Bollywood actors own the SUV for its luxurious ride quality, features and technologies along with the power-packed performance it offers.

The German luxury SUV is available in two variants in India, which are - Premium Plus and Technology. The Audi Q7 Premium Plus and Technology variants are priced at 80 lakh and 88 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). Audi introduced a facelift version of the SUV a few months back that comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin as well.

The luxury SUV is styled in line with Audi's contemporary design philosophy, which is visible in other models from the brand as well. The SUV comes with a large front grille featuring chrome trims. The Matrix all-LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, a chunky bumper are the other design elements at the front. Moving to the side profile, the SUV gets large sporty alloy wheels. The rear profile too comes with LED wraparound taillights.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 02:36 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi Q7 Q7 luxury car luxury SUv
