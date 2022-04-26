HT Auto
Audi to make Q4 e-tron's windowpanes from faulty car glasses

Audi has partnered with Reiling Glas Recycling, Saint-Gobain Glass, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit to start a one-year pilot project to recycle damaged glasses to make for model production.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2022, 02:11 PM
Audi has partnered with companies namely Reiling Glas Recycling, Saint-Gobain Glass, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit to begin a joint pilot project where the team will turn the damaged auto glass into recyclable material for model production. Audi explained the process where faulty or cracked car windows will be first broken into small pieces followed by the process of eliminating non-glass impurities. The residual material will then be melted to make new glass plates. Audi stated if this pilot project is successful, the windows that are produced this way will be used to make models of Audi Q4 e-tron series in the future.

Audi stated this process of recycling glass is part of its circular economy strategy. The premium carmaker explained that in this recycling process the raw materials that are involved will be reintroduced into the production process once they are no longer being used. That way, resources can be conserved in development and manufacturing and the environmental effects can be reduced throughout the entire value chain, added Audi.

(Also read | Audi CEO advocates for wearing off fossil fuels by 2040)

Recycling damaged glass will result in the usage of less energy and raw material in the overall production of windows. This will process may also lead to a reduction in the demand for primary materials like quartz sand. Audi shared some benefits if this project turns into a success. The quality of high-grade car glass will be preserved, followed by a decrease in carbon emission as recycling emits up to 30 per cent less carbon dioxide compared with manufacturing new glass.

(Also read | Audi Urbansphere concept breaks cover as futuristic electric minivan

The partners in this project have decided to put the process to an initial one-year test in an effort to learn about material quality, stability, and costs. If the glass can be recycled in an economical and ecologically way, car windows made from secondary materials will be used in the Audi Q4 e-tron series. Head of Procurement Strategy Marco Philippi said, “Our goal is to use secondary materials everywhere it is technically possible and economically reasonable to do so. We’re working on introducing materials we have direct access to into closed circuits."

 

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 01:47 PM IST
