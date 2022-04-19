HT Auto
Audi Urbansphere concept breaks cover as futuristic electric minivan

The Audi Urbansphere concept represents a completely new step for the company that is set to rival the likes of Lexus and Mercedes-Benz in the posh van segment.
Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 04:44 PM
The new Audi Urbansphere is a futuristic electric minivan. 
The new Audi Urbansphere is a futuristic electric minivan. 
The new Audi Urbansphere is a futuristic electric minivan. 
The new Audi Urbansphere is a futuristic electric minivan. 

After several teasers, Audi has globally unveiled the new Urbansphere concept model on Tuesday. The new Urbansphere comes out as the third and last of the automaker's Sphere concepts. Previously Audi has showcased the Skysphere grand tourer in August 2021, closely followed by the Grandsphere executive transport in September. 

The new Urbansphere comes out as a futuristic electric minivan whose development has been aimed toward the Chinese market. The company has also consulted with Chinese customers to use inputs for the development of this concept. 

The Urbansphere comes out as a humongous (it's almost 217 inches long) minivan concept that has been primarily developed as a people mover, or perhaps an office or lounge on wheels—a third living space, as per the company. It underpins the Volkswagen Group's PPE platform for electric vehicles, which is also set to debut in Audi's Q6 E-Tron small crossover. 

This platform supports the Urbansphere's 120-kilowatt-hour battery and 800-volt electrical system. This battery is capable of charging at rates of up to 270 kilowatts, which translated to a 5-80% charge in just under 25 minutes. The battery juices up a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system which in return churns out 395 hp of peak power and 508 lb-ft of torque. The company claims that its all-wheel-drive system has been designed to pause the front motor in certain situations to boost efficiency.

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 04:44 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi Urbansphere Urbansphere concept
