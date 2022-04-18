2022 Audi A8 luxury sedan all set for India launch, check teaser video here
The latest Audi A8 will continue to sit dominant in the lineup of luxury sedans offered by the Germans, takin gon the likes of the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.
Audi A8 2022 is now confirmed for an India launch with the company releasing a teaser video of the imposing sedan on its social media handles on Monday. The latest A8 from Audi will seek to further bolster the sedan portfolio of the company which currently includes models such as the A4 and A6, and will renew its battle against the updated Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.
The facelift Audi A8 was showcased to the world in November of last year.
