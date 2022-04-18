HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Audi A8 Luxury Sedan All Set For India Launch, Check Teaser Video Here

2022 Audi A8 luxury sedan all set for India launch, check teaser video here

The latest Audi A8 will continue to sit dominant in the lineup of luxury sedans offered by the Germans, takin gon the likes of the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 11:26 AM
Screengrab taken from video posted on Twitter by @AudiIN
Audi A8 2022 is now confirmed for an India launch with the company releasing a teaser video of the imposing sedan on its social media handles on Monday. The latest A8 from Audi will seek to further bolster the sedan portfolio of the company which currently includes models such as the A4 and A6, and will renew its battle against the updated Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

The facelift Audi A8 was showcased to the world in November of last year.

 

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 11:26 AM IST
