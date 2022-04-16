Audi e-tron GT wins World Performance Car title at 2022 World Car Awards

The Audi e-tron GT quattro has won the title of World Performance Car at the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards. Audi e-tron GT quattro was nominated in the categories of World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Performance Car, and World Car Design of the Year. Audi informed that the brand has won the World Performance Car title for the fifth time. The cars nominated for various categories in this year's award ceremony have been tested by more than 100 auto journalists from around the world.

Audi's e-tron GT electric vehicle is the company's flagship electric car which also won the title of World's Most Beautiful Car of the Year last year at the 2021 Goldenes Lenkrad (Golden Steering Wheel) awards in Germany.

The Audi e-tron GT sits on 20-inch alloy wheels and it comes with an extremely sleek aerodynamic profile and offers a drag coefficient of 0.24. It has a very sporty appeal with a prominent grille and stylish headlights. The electric vehicle comes with a 93kWh battery pack and uses 800-volt technology. Audi claimed this set-up not only makes the EV performance-oriented but also can also be charged quickly. It has a power output of 470 hp and maximum torque of 630 Nm with an additional 10 Nm in overboost mode. The Audi e-tron GT is able to touch the speed of 100 kmph from zero in just 4.1 seconds.

Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann said the Audi e-tron GT has proved that electric mobility can be sustainable, dynamic, and fascinating all at once. “That’s why it is an important part of our commitment to electric mobility," added Hoffmann. Audi had announced earlier that it will launch new models with electric drive systems onto the global market from 2026. Also, starting in 2025, all production at Audi locations will be carbon neutral, informed the premium automaker.

