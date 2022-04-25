HT Auto
Audi CEO advocates for weaning off fossil fuels by 2040

Audi has already promised to stop selling internal combustion engine-powered vehicles from 2033.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 06:20 AM
Audi is increasing the pace of its greener powertrain technology implementation. (Audi)
Audi is increasing the pace of its greener powertrain technology implementation.

Audi CEO Markus Duessmann believes that the European automakers should wean themselves off from fossil fuels by 2040. He also advocated for a quicker expansion of renewable energy capacity in Germany and elsewhere. Audi CEO's comment comes at a time when electric vehicles and other greener powertrain technologies are gaining prominence. Apart from that discussions around a possible embargo on Russian oil in the light of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have increased pressure on companies and governments to expand investment into renewable energy.

(Also read: How to get best deal while buying a used electric vehicle)

Audi's comment also comes at a time when the governments in the European continent are increasing pressure on the fossil fuel industry. Several countries have already announced deadlines for using fossil fuel vehicles. Germany itself has announced that it is aiming to phase out coal-based energy by 2030 and targeting to fulfil all its electricity requirements with supplies from renewable energy sources by 2035.

Audi's rival in the luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz has already promised new investments in wind and solar power technology to generate energy for its plants. Markus Duessmann said that the European automakers have to be courageous as Europeans and take it upon themselves to give up on fossil fuels completely from 2040. "We must put all our energy towards battery-electric vehicles for individual mobility," he further added.

The Volkswagen group owned luxury car marquee has already promised to stop selling internal combustion engine-powered vehicles from 2033. Its parent group Volkswagen too has decided to walk the same path from 2035 in Europe and later in China and the US as well. Several other carmakers too have been following a similar trajectory. However, Audi's archrival BMW has a different point of view. The German luxury car marquee has warned against focusing exclusively on producing electric vehicles early, with the demand for internal combustion engine-powered vehicles still pretty high.

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 06:20 AM IST
TAGS: Audi electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car petrol diesel
