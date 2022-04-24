HT Auto
How to get best deal while buying a used electric vehicle

Buying a used electric vehicle can be a tricky affair, but it could prove to be a value for money deal if a few factors are followed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 04:29 PM
Demands for used Evs are expected to rise in the coming days.

Used vehicles have been finding an increasing footprint in India with the rising demand for personal mobility at a time when fuel prices and vehicles prices are competing with each other in their upward journey. While purchasing used ICE vehicles has become a common practice and vehicle buyers, the case is not the same for electric vehicles. With electric vehicles yet to become the mainstream, buying a used electric vehicle may seem intimidating initially, especially for people who never owned an EV before.

Choosing the right used electric vehicle is a tricky affair, as it is completely different from buying a used ICE vehicle. Buying a used electric vehicle requires different thinking compared to petrol or diesel vehicles. Owning a used electric vehicle can be a real value for money deal, but the buyer must consider various factors differently.

Here are a few steps to look at some essential factors to consider while buying a used electric vehicle.

Determine your EV range requirement

Before buying an EV, always determine your range requirement from the vehicle. The majority of the electric vehicles now come with ample range that can cover commuting in and around the city easily. However, older vehicles may lack in range. Hence, always decide your own range requirement and start checking used EVs accordingly.

Research government incentives

To promote electric mobility, central and state governments have been offering incentives to the consumers for buying EVs. While the incentives are majorly available for new vehicles, you can check if there is any tax incentive available for used EV buyers as well.

Find out battery replacement history

EVs rely on batteries and battery failures do happen despite the frequency being rare. High range electric vehicles are more likely to go through battery replacement. It is always advisable to check if the battery of the EV was replaced or not. If you are buying it from a used vehicle dealer, he or she may be able to provide you with the documentation confirming the work. Also, look for the estimated range on a full battery and the battery health report detected by the vehicle's computer.

Check for EV battery’s charging capacity

Electric vehicles come with different charging capacities. Some Evs come with a longer charging time, while some come with a very short charge timespan. Some EVs come with a bigger battery, which means more range, while some come with a smaller battery resulting in a shorter range. Always check the battery size and charging capacity of the battery before you buy a pre-owned EV.

Check remaining battery warranty

Ev manufacturers offer a warranty on both motor and battery separately. While purchasing a used electric vehicle, always check for the remaining warranty period. Many used electric vehicles come within the ambit of warranty coverage. Usually, an EV comes with eight years or 160,000 km warranty coverage on average. Many warranties are transferred to the subsequent owners, in some cases it is not. The customer service department of the specific EV maker company can tell you when the warranty expires and whether it is transferable.

Learn maintenance history

Always try to learn about the pre-owned EV's maintenance history. This is similar to the ICE vehicles. Knowing about the maintenance and repairing history of the vehicle will empower you with information and you can decide whether buying it would be a good decision or not.

Check for charging accessories

While purchasing a used EV, always check for the charging accessories being offered by the dealer. Also, if you are buying it from the owner directly, check the charger and other accessories properly before paying. Remember that charging accessories can be expensive ones.

 

