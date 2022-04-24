HT Auto
A brand new electric bike battery explodes, kills one and injures three

Several deaths have been reported by EV fires in recent times.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 01:18 PM
An electric scooter in fire. (Representational image)
A 40-year-old man was killed when in Vijaywada city of Andhra Pradesh when his brand new electric bike exploded in his bedroom on Saturday, causing a fire incident, reports PTI. The report also claims that the man's suffered burns and was in a critical condition in hospital. Their two children also suffered from asphyxiation but were stable, the report further added.

The latest fire incident in Vijaywada was similar to the one that took place three days ago in Nizamabad town, where an electric vehicle's battery exploded killing an 80-year-old man. This is the third time when people have been killed in fire incidents involving electric vehicles in recent times. A few days ago, in Tamil Nadu, a similar incident was reported.

The report claims that the victim K Siva Kumar purchased the electric bike only on Friday. The detachable battery of the EV was kept on charging in his bedroom on Friday night and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were asleep. The explosion reportedly caused a minor fire in the house gutting the AC.

Sivakumar reportedly died while being shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. His wife was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where she was kept under 48-hour observation. The report has quoted police saying that the exact cause of the explosion is not known. "Fire services personnel also visited the scene to determine the cause. We have also spoken to the EV company to check whether electric short circuit could be the reason for the battery explosion," police said. The report also mentions that a case has been registered and an investigation was taken up.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 01:12 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooter EV electric vehicle
