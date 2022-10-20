How to check pressure in car fuel pump: Do it at home

A fuel pump is a critical component of a car's powertrain system. It transfers the petrol or diesel from the fuel tank to the car's engine. The car fuel pumps can be mechanical or electric as well. A well-functioning fuel pump makes sure the smooth performance of the engine of the car. The most common fuel pump used on modern vehicles is the electric fuel pump. Most of the time, the fuel pump is located inside the fuel tank. A malfunctioning fuel pump can cause several troubles and result in the vehicle being non-performing, leaving you stranded at any point anywhere.

In some cases, car fuel pumps begin showing signs of failure before completely failing to perform. It is always suggested to check the fuel pump's performance and check for such subtle failure signs. It can save you from costly breakdowns or dangerous situations. One common reported problem regarding car fuel pumps is low fuel pressure that results in overheating of the component.

Here are step-by-step guides on how to check fuel pressure in car fuel pumps. But before that, let us take a look at what are the symptoms of fuel pump failure. The most common symptom is the low engine power delivery. In such cases, the power output is inadequate even if the accelerator is pressed flat out. Low fuel pressure is usually caused when the pump is functioning weak. The decline in power eventually results in lack of fuel delivery to the engine and lower power output.

Checking the pressure of the car fuel pump requires a few tools. These include screwdriver, fuel pressure gauge, ratchets, sockets etc.

First, park the vehicle and apply the parking brake. Allow the engine to cool down. This will make sure that your working area is safe. Locate the fuel pressure test port where you will be working. Make sure to place a rag under the test port, as fuel will be released when installing the pressure tester, and it will drop there. After placing the rag under the test port, install the pressure tester to the port. Then start the engine and start recording the pressure reading.

You can check the manufacturer's manual on pressure testing the fuel pump. Some manufacturers suggest checking the pressure with the engine running at a particular RPM. If the fuel pump doesn't meet the required pressure specification, then the fuel pump may be failing to pump fuel to the engine. A typical port-injected vehicle requires fuel pressure between 30 and 80 PSI. The vehicle's manual states the required fuel pressure. If you find the fuel pump malfunctioning, it's time to get it checked by an expert mehanic.

How to check pressure in car fuel pump Step 1 : Park the car and apply the parking brake. Step 2 : Turn off the engine and let it cool down. Step 3 : Locate the fuel pressure test port. Step 4 : Install pressure tester. Step 5 : Turn on the ignition and run the engine at a specific RPM. Step 6 : Check for required pressure.

