HT Auto
Home How-to How To Identify A Worn Out Tyre: A Comprehensive Guide

How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide

A worn-out tyre can be dangerous to the safety of the vehicle and the occupants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 13:33 PM
Tyres take the most brunt on roads.
Tyres take the most brunt on roads.
Tyres take the most brunt on roads.
Tyres take the most brunt on roads.

Your vehicle's tyres bear the brunt of varied weather conditions- scorching heat, rain, or snow. The harsh and adverse weather conditions, along with regular use, can compromise the quality of the tyre. These can impact the performance and safety of the tyre and the vehicle. Interestingly, despite the tyres being one of the crucial parts of any vehicle, they end up being neglected often. Just like you check other parts of the car regularly, the tyres of the vehicle too deserve similar inspection and attention. Caring for the tyres mean caring for the car, which can give dividend in the long run.

(Also Read: How to check and adjust the wheel alignment of your car at home)

In India, it is a typical practice to let the tyre wear out completely until they go bald. But, this can be extremely hazardous. Many road accidents take place due to such completely worn-out tyres. Here are a few easy tips for inspecting and identifying a worn-out tyre.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Check tread depth

All tyres lose a certain amount of tread rubber after regular usage. The tread wears down gradually over time and exhaustion. This compromises the grip and stability of the tyre and the vehicle's braking performance as well. Also, this eventually results in increased braking distance, skidding upon sudden braking, and aquaplaning in wet conditions. It must be ensured that the tyre's tread is above the minimum level of tread depth, which is 1.6 mm. You can use a treadwear indicator to check that.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Check sidewall

Adjacent to the tread is the sidewall of a tyre. Check for cuts and cracks at the sidewall. In case there are any cuts or cracks, they can be spotted easily. Check the sidewall for any bulges. It can be a sign of internal damage to the tyre. Such a bulge makes the tyre vulnerable, compromising the car's safety. It may result in a tyre blowout as well. In case there is any such bulge, replace it immediately.

Check for uneven wear

Tyres often develop uneven wear. Usually, such uneven wears develop because of careless driving habits, problematic suspension, imbalanced wheels, and ill maintenance of air pressure levels. This can be prevented by examining the tyres routinely.

In case any of the abovementioned issues are detected, the wheels should be checked and repaired or replaced.

How to identify work out tyre
Step 1 :

Check tread depth

Step 2 :

Check sidewall for cuts, cracks and bulges

Step 3 :

Check for uneven wear

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 13:33 PM IST
TAGS: car care car safety
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get 100 EV chargers in next two months: Arvind Kejriwal
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
NHAI to pull up officials in case of accidents due to poor road design
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer
Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer
Planning to buy your dream car this Dhanteras? There's some not-so-good news
Planning to buy your dream car this Dhanteras? There's some not-so-good news

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city