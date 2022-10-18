How to identify a worn-out tyre: A comprehensive guide

A worn-out tyre can be dangerous to the safety of the vehicle and the occupants.

Your vehicle's tyres bear the brunt of varied weather conditions- scorching heat, rain, or snow. The harsh and adverse weather conditions, along with regular use, can compromise the quality of the tyre. These can impact the performance and safety of the tyre and the vehicle. Interestingly, despite the tyres being one of the crucial parts of any vehicle, they end up being neglected often. Just like you check other parts of the car regularly, the tyres of the vehicle too deserve similar inspection and attention. Caring for the tyres mean caring for the car, which can give dividend in the long run.

In India, it is a typical practice to let the tyre wear out completely until they go bald. But, this can be extremely hazardous. Many road accidents take place due to such completely worn-out tyres. Here are a few easy tips for inspecting and identifying a worn-out tyre.

Check tread depth

All tyres lose a certain amount of tread rubber after regular usage. The tread wears down gradually over time and exhaustion. This compromises the grip and stability of the tyre and the vehicle's braking performance as well. Also, this eventually results in increased braking distance, skidding upon sudden braking, and aquaplaning in wet conditions. It must be ensured that the tyre's tread is above the minimum level of tread depth, which is 1.6 mm. You can use a treadwear indicator to check that.

Check sidewall

Adjacent to the tread is the sidewall of a tyre. Check for cuts and cracks at the sidewall. In case there are any cuts or cracks, they can be spotted easily. Check the sidewall for any bulges. It can be a sign of internal damage to the tyre. Such a bulge makes the tyre vulnerable, compromising the car's safety. It may result in a tyre blowout as well. In case there is any such bulge, replace it immediately.

Check for uneven wear

Tyres often develop uneven wear. Usually, such uneven wears develop because of careless driving habits, problematic suspension, imbalanced wheels, and ill maintenance of air pressure levels. This can be prevented by examining the tyres routinely.

In case any of the abovementioned issues are detected, the wheels should be checked and repaired or replaced.

