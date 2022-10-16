How to check and adjust the wheel alignment of your car at home

We talk about so many things when it comes to cars. From engine to infotainment system, from power to range. But one very neglected part of the vehicle is the wheels. Despite the wheels being one of the crucial elements of any car, they are often neglected. It's not only about keeping the tyres in healthy condition but keeping the wheel alignment right as well. A wheel that is not properly aligned can impact driving performance, fuel efficiency, and in worse cases, safety.

Most people think that checking the vehicle wheel alignment can be done only by professionals at the service workshops. It might be true, considering how comfortable you are doing the dirty work. The vehicle alignment can be checked at home as well.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the vehicle wheel alignments.

First, park the vehicle on level ground with the tyres straight ahead and the steering wheel at the centre position. Kacj up one of the front wheels and secure the vehicle on jack stands. Then spray paint a stripe on the tread while spinning the wheel. Try to keep the hand as steady as possible so that the line comes even on both tyres. Now measure from line to line with the measuring tape level with the floor.

Now, move to the rear and measure the rear wheels. Ensure the tape is level with the ground and at the same distance above the ground as it was for the front wheel reading. Now compared to the two measurements to reveal the toe

If the steering wheel is centred, adjust the tie-rods on each side the same amount. Now, steer the vehicle back and forth several feet a few times to transfer the adjustments to the tyres. Then follow the entire process again to remeasure the toe. Repeat the process until the toe is within the required specification.

Now, complete the adjustment by torquing the adjuster sleeve nuts to factory specifications.

