How to increase ground clearance of your car?

Ground clearance can be a big issue for some cars on Indian roads because of big speed breakers and potholes. There are some easy ways to increase ground clearance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2022, 17:57 PM
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser used for representation purpose only
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser used for representation purpose only
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser used for representation purpose only
Image of Toyota Land Cruiser used for representation purpose only

Indian roads are known for not being maintained well. There are potholes, exit ramps and nasty speed breakers. Many people would have scratched the underbelly and bumpers of their vehicles while driving on Indian roads. This is one of the main reasons behind the popularity of SUVs has suddenly spiked. The compact SUVs are now selling like hotcakes right now.

Having said that, if a person owns a hatchback or a sedan then the situation for him or her will be very different. Increasing the ground clearance of a vehicle could be quite difficult. However, there are simpler ways also available, here are three of them but it is important to note that making such changes to a vehicle might void the warranty that the manufacturer offers

Assisters for coil springs

Fitting assisters for the coil springs is the most affordable method through which you can increase ground clearance. Assisters are basically a piece of coiled polyurethane that sits in between the coils of a coil spring suspension. They limit the amount of travel of the suspension so chances of bottoming out on potholes and speed breakers get reduced. Cars which are equipped with a coil suspension setup can be equipped with a coil assisted. There are three different positions where the coil spring assisted can be placed.

(Also read: How to change status of commercial vehicle to private? Know here)

Upgrade to Stiffer suspension

This is the most costly way to reduce the chances of scraping your vehicle's underbelly or bumper. Upgrading to a stiffer suspension means that the up-and-down movement of the vehicle will reduce. Some of the brands that offer suspension kits are Tein, Koni and Bilstein. Such kits also come with different levels of adjustability so that the driver can fine-tune the damping of the suspension.

Fit taller tyres and rims

Another way to increase the ground clearance of a vehicle is to fit taller tyres and rims. However, ensure that the tyre does not start scraping the fender lining. It is important to note that the rims or alloy wheels should be from an official OEM, otherwise, there is a chance that they might break if they hit a pothole at high speeds.

How to increase the ground clearance of a car?
Step 1 :

Fit assistors to the coil springs

Step 2 :

Upgrade to a stiffer suspension setup

Step 3 :

Fit taller tyres and rims

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: Car
