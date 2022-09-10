HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Audi Q7 Limited Edition Launched At 88.08 Lakh In India

Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at 88.08 lakh in India

Audi has launched Q7 Limited edition to celebrate festive season that is arriving soon in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM
Audi Q7 Limited edition comes with a V6 petrol engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm. 
Audi Q7 Limited edition comes with a V6 petrol engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm. 
Audi Q7 Limited edition comes with a V6 petrol engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm. 
Audi Q7 Limited edition comes with a V6 petrol engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm. 

Audi India has launched the Q7 Limited edition for the festive season and only 50 units will be sold for this exclusive SUV. The Q7 Limited edition gets cosmetic upgrades and there are no changes mechanically to the SUV. Audi Q7 Limited edition is priced at 88,08,000 ex-showroom. The new Limited edition variant is based on the Technology trim.

The Q7 Limited edition is finished in Barrique Brown paint shade which is exclusive to the new variant. It gets a retweaked grille design, it still retains its octagonal outline but there is a new sill trim to enhance the stance from the front of the SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Q7 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q7
2967 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹80 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

It comes with a High-gloss styling package as standard, the adaptive windshield wipers have integrated washer nozzles and on the sides, there are 19-inch 5-spoke star-style alloy wheels. Audi is also offering a panoramic sunroof with the Q7.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The cabin gets a virtual cockpit as Audi likes to call its digital instrument cluster which offers quite a bit of configurability. There are two large touchscreens in the centre console. The above one is the touchscreen infotainment system while the one sitting below it is for climate control. There are 30 shades of ambient lighting. Audi offers the Q7 in a seven-seater configuration where the third-row seats can be folded electrically.

Other features on offer include the B&O Premium 3D sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier. There is leather upholstery, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, 2nd-row seats with adjustable fore & aft position and recline, four-zone climate control, keyless entry, kick-to-open electric tailgate and cruise control with speed limiter. Audi also offers eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera and a lane departure warning.

The engine doing duty on the Audi Q7 Limited edition is a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI unit that produces 340 hp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can hit 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The engine also gets a 48-volt hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel drive.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q7 Audi India SUV Luxury SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024
In pics: Jeep Recon is a true blue electric SUV that is slated to launch in 2024
Kia India reaches 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years
Kia India reaches 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years
Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at ₹88.08 lakh in India
Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at 88.08 lakh in India
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India: Will go against MG ZS EV
BYD Atto 3 teased ahead of launch in India: Will go against MG ZS EV
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city