Audi Q7 Limited edition launched at ₹88.08 lakh in India

Audi has launched Q7 Limited edition to celebrate festive season that is arriving soon in India.

Audi India has launched the Q7 Limited edition for the festive season and only 50 units will be sold for this exclusive SUV. The Q7 Limited edition gets cosmetic upgrades and there are no changes mechanically to the SUV. Audi Q7 Limited edition is priced at ₹88,08,000 ex-showroom. The new Limited edition variant is based on the Technology trim.

The Q7 Limited edition is finished in Barrique Brown paint shade which is exclusive to the new variant. It gets a retweaked grille design, it still retains its octagonal outline but there is a new sill trim to enhance the stance from the front of the SUV.

It comes with a High-gloss styling package as standard, the adaptive windshield wipers have integrated washer nozzles and on the sides, there are 19-inch 5-spoke star-style alloy wheels. Audi is also offering a panoramic sunroof with the Q7.

The cabin gets a virtual cockpit as Audi likes to call its digital instrument cluster which offers quite a bit of configurability. There are two large touchscreens in the centre console. The above one is the touchscreen infotainment system while the one sitting below it is for climate control. There are 30 shades of ambient lighting. Audi offers the Q7 in a seven-seater configuration where the third-row seats can be folded electrically.

Other features on offer include the B&O Premium 3D sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier. There is leather upholstery, powered front seats with driver-side memory function, 2nd-row seats with adjustable fore & aft position and recline, four-zone climate control, keyless entry, kick-to-open electric tailgate and cruise control with speed limiter. Audi also offers eight airbags, a 360-degree parking camera and a lane departure warning.

The engine doing duty on the Audi Q7 Limited edition is a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI unit that produces 340 hp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can hit 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The engine also gets a 48-volt hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel drive.

