Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT

88.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jeep Grand Cherokee Key Specs
Engine1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Grand Cherokee specs and features

Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT Latest Updates

Grand Cherokee is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 88.85 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 2.0T GME T4 DI TC
  • Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 87 litres
  • BootSpace: 1068 litres
    ...Read More

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT Price

    Limited (O) 4x4 AT
    ₹88.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,50,000
    RTO
    8,04,000
    Insurance
    3,30,312
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    88,84,812
    EMI@1,90,969/mo
    Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0T GME T4 DI TC
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel type
    Petrol
    Engine
    1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    266 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)
    Rear Tyres
    266 / 50 R20
    Length
    4914 mm
    Ground Clearance
    215 mm
    Wheelbase
    2964 mm
    Height
    1792 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2097 kg
    Width
    1979 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    1068 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    87 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    9
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) 4x4 AT EMI
    EMI1,71,872 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    79,96,330
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    79,96,330
    Interest Amount
    23,16,009
    Payable Amount
    1,03,12,339

