In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-