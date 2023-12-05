GLC is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLC 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 87.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot GLC is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLC 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 87.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo Max Torque: 440 Nm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode BootSpace: 620 litres Mileage of 220d 4MATIC is 19.47 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less