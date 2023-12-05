Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC

4.5 out of 5
87.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLC Key Specs
Engine1993 cc
Mileage19.47 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
GLC 220d 4MATIC Latest Updates

GLC is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of GLC 220d 4MATIC (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 87.29 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot

  • Engine Type: 2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
  • Max Torque: 440 Nm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 620 litres
    • Mileage of 220d 4MATIC is 19.47 kmpl....Read More

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC Price

    220d 4MATIC
    ₹87.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    74,50,000
    RTO
    9,60,250
    Insurance
    3,18,743
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    87,29,493
    EMI@1,87,631/mo
    Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    440 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.47 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    194 bhp
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
    Electric Motor
    No
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8 seconds
    Drivetrain
    4WD
    Engine
    1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Max Speed
    219 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Length
    4716 mm
    Wheelbase
    2888 mm
    Height
    1640 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    620 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Aluminium
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    11.9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Black/ Macchiato Beige and Sienna brown
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC EMI
    EMI1,68,868 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    78,56,543
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    78,56,543
    Interest Amount
    22,75,522
    Payable Amount
    1,01,32,065

    Mercedes-Benz GLC other Variants

    300 4MATIC
    ₹84.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1999 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,50,000
    RTO
    7,64,000
    Insurance
    3,14,887
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    84,29,387
    EMI@1,81,180/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

