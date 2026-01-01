|Engine
|1993 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The GLC 220d 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹90.20 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLC 220d 4MATIC is available in 4 colour options: Polar White With Black Roof, Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black.
The GLC 220d 4MATIC is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 194 bhp @ 3600 rpm and 440 Nm @ 1800-3200 rpm of torque.
In the GLC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs or the Jeep Wrangler priced between ₹67.65 Lakhs - 73.16 Lakhs.
The GLC 220d 4MATIC has Remote Engine Start/Stop, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, Emergency Call Button, Air Purifier, Heater, Cruise Control and Heads Up Display (HUD).