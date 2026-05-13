In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Wrangler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Wrangler
|Brand
|Jeep
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4