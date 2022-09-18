Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki aims to disrupt the mid-size SUV segment with the Grand Vitara. To be launched ahead of the festive season, it takes direct aim at the Korean rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will also rival the newly-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder with which it shares several similarities. Does the Grand Vitara has enough to challenge the rivals? Here is our first drive review.