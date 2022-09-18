Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
Maruti Suzuki aims to disrupt the mid-size SUV segment with the Grand Vitara. To be launched ahead of the festive season, it takes direct aim at the Korean rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will also rival the newly-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder with which it shares several similarities. Does the Grand Vitara has enough to challenge the rivals? Here is our first drive review.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 10:29 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS