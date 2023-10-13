HT Auto
BMW to pull the plug on X4 SUV, new X2 to take its place

The second-generation BMW X2 compact SUV made its digital debut just two days ago ahead of its public unveiling at the Japan Mobility Show later this month. The car has already grabbed a lot of attention thanks to its design and features. One of the key design elements of the new X2 is the sloping roofline and increased length. BMW Blog has revealed the secret behind this.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM
BMW X2
The new generation BMW X2 compact SUV looks bigger like the X4 as it intends to replace the latter.
The German luxury car manufacturer is reportedly planning to pull the plug on the BMW X4 SUV. The report claims that the automaker has no plan to bring the next generation iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered X4. It also claimed that the new X2 aims to replace the X4. This is why the car manufacturer has made the new generation X2 bigger than its predecessor.

The second-generation BMW X2 that has just broken its cover comes 7.6 inches longer than its predecessor. The wheelbase too comes stretched by nearly an inch. This has resulted in a more spacious cabin offering more legroom for the rear seat occupants. Also, the cargo space has grown as well. The report claims that BMW has made the model significantly larger on purpose, as the new X2 would replace both the outgoing X2 and the current X4. Besides the larger size, the new X2 comes with styling elements that too justify the report.

The compact SUV received a more sloped roofline giving it a coupe-like visual appearance. This makes it a bit similar to the bigger siblings like X4 and X6. The larger dimensions and spacious cabin along with these styling bits make the new X2 more appealing to consumers who are planning to replace their X4 with something fresh.

The X4 would be the coupe SUV from BMW last with an internal combustion engine, claimed the report. Considering the automaker's push for electric mobility, this seems a possibility. In that case, the new X2 taking the X4's place will make the auto company's lineup more streamlined.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST

