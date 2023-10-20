HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw X4 M40i Suv To Make India Debut On This Date. Check Features, Specifications And Expected Price

BMW teases X4 M40i SUV for India ahead of its launch this month

German auto giant has teased the upcoming M Sport version of the X4 SUV in India ahead of its launch. The carmaker has confirmed that the X4 M40i SUV will make India debut on October 26. The latest iteration of the X4 M performance model has already been introduced globally. In India, BMW had launched the facelift version of the X4 SUV back in March last year. However, earlier this year, the German carmaker had delisted the SUV from its official websites.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 14:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW X4 M40i
The German auto giant has introduced the X4 M40i SUV with a 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid technology.
BMW X4 M40i
The German auto giant has introduced the X4 M40i SUV with a 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid technology.

The new X4 M40i SUV is likely to come to India through the completely-built unit (CBU) route. It is expected to carry the same 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine under the hood that is used for global models. The engine is also mated to a 48V mild-hybrid technology. The transmission job is handled by an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual shift modes and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Launch Control. The engine is capable of churning out 382 bhp of maximum power and 502 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint 0-100 kmph in under five seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph.

The mild-hybrid powertrain helps the SUV to boost its output by around 11 bhp. It helps the X4 M40i run for up to 50 kms purely on electric power.

In terms of looks, the BMW X4 M40i will sport a different kidney grille than the ones seen on other models. It is larger and a single-piece frame instead of the standard twin grille setup with a black bar. The front headlights feature full LED technology as standard. The SUV sits on 20‑inch M light alloy wheels. There are M Sport badging s all around to differentiate the SUV from its standard X4 version.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
₹ 86.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.90 - 45.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 73.50 - 74.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The interior of the X4 M40i is also sporty. The dashboard is dominated by a free-standing, central digital display which houses the 10.25-inch touchsreen infotainment system as standard. There is also a 12.3-inch version of the touchscreen display which is likely to be offered as an option. The upholstery has been updated with new sports seats. It also gets a three-zone automatic climate control.

The price of the BMW X4, before it got delisted in India, used to start from Rs. 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the X4 M40i SUV to cost at least 90 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2023, 14:07 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.