BMW teases X4 M40i SUV for India ahead of its launch this month

German auto giant has teased the upcoming M Sport version of the X4 SUV in India ahead of its launch. The carmaker has confirmed that the X4 M40i SUV will make India debut on October 26. The latest iteration of the X4 M performance model has already been introduced globally. In India, BMW had launched the facelift version of the X4 SUV back in March last year. However, earlier this year, the German carmaker had delisted the SUV from its official websites.

The new X4 M40i SUV is likely to come to India through the completely-built unit (CBU) route. It is expected to carry the same 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine under the hood that is used for global models. The engine is also mated to a 48V mild-hybrid technology. The transmission job is handled by an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with Sport and Manual shift modes and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and Launch Control. The engine is capable of churning out 382 bhp of maximum power and 502 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint 0-100 kmph in under five seconds and has a top speed of 210 kmph.

The mild-hybrid powertrain helps the SUV to boost its output by around 11 bhp. It helps the X4 M40i run for up to 50 kms purely on electric power.

In terms of looks, the BMW X4 M40i will sport a different kidney grille than the ones seen on other models. It is larger and a single-piece frame instead of the standard twin grille setup with a black bar. The front headlights feature full LED technology as standard. The SUV sits on 20‑inch M light alloy wheels. There are M Sport badging s all around to differentiate the SUV from its standard X4 version.

The interior of the X4 M40i is also sporty. The dashboard is dominated by a free-standing, central digital display which houses the 10.25-inch touchsreen infotainment system as standard. There is also a 12.3-inch version of the touchscreen display which is likely to be offered as an option. The upholstery has been updated with new sports seats. It also gets a three-zone automatic climate control.

The price of the BMW X4, before it got delisted in India, used to start from Rs. 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the X4 M40i SUV to cost at least ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched.

First Published Date: