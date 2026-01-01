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BMW X4 Front Left Side
1/25
BMW X4 Left Side View
2/25
BMW X4 Rear Left View
3/25
BMW X4 Grille
4/25
BMW X4 Headlight
5/25
BMW X4 Taillight
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BMW X4 xDrive M40i

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.10 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW X4 Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage10.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all X4 specs and features

X4 xDrive M40i

X4 xDrive M40i Prices

The X4 xDrive M40i, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.10 Crore (ex-showroom).

X4 xDrive M40i Mileage

All variants of the X4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X4 xDrive M40i Colours

The X4 xDrive M40i is available in 2 colour options: M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire.

X4 xDrive M40i Engine and Transmission

The X4 xDrive M40i is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm of torque.

X4 xDrive M40i vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr or the Land Rover Range Rover Velar priced between ₹87.9 Lakhs - 87.9 Lakhs.

X4 xDrive M40i Specs & Features

The X4 xDrive M40i has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

BMW X4 xDrive M40i Price

X4 xDrive M40i

₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,20,000
RTO
10,16,000
Insurance
4,02,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,38,923
EMI@2,37,270/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW X4 xDrive M40i Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 40 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4754 mm
Wheelbase
2864 mm
Height
1620 mm
Width
1927 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Aluminum rhombicle dark
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
BMW X4 xDrive M40i EMI
EMI2,13,543 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
99,35,030
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
99,35,030
Interest Amount
28,77,523
Payable Amount
1,28,12,553

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