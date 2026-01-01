|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|10.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The X4 xDrive M40i, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.10 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X4 xDrive M40i is available in 2 colour options: M Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Black Sapphire.
The X4 xDrive M40i is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm of torque.
In the X4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr or the Land Rover Range Rover Velar priced between ₹87.9 Lakhs - 87.9 Lakhs.
The X4 xDrive M40i has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, AM/FM Radio, Cruise Control, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.