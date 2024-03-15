Saved Articles

BMW X4 xDrive M40i

6/25
1.10 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW X4 Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage10.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
X4 xDrive M40i Latest Updates

X4 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of X4 xDrive M40i (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.10 Crore.

  • Engine Type: B48 Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    • Mileage of xDrive M40i is 10.4 kmpl....Read More

    BMW X4 xDrive M40i Price

    xDrive M40i
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,20,000
    RTO
    10,16,000
    Insurance
    4,02,423
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,10,38,923
    EMI@2,37,270/mo
    BMW X4 xDrive M40i Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    B48 Turbocharged I4
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.9 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    10.4 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    355 bhp @ 5200-6500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.05 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    245 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double-joint Tension-rod Spring-strut Axle
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 40 R20
    Length
    4754 mm
    Wheelbase
    2864 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    16
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Aluminum rhombicle dark
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW X4 xDrive M40i EMI
    EMI2,13,543 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    99,35,030
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    99,35,030
    Interest Amount
    28,77,523
    Payable Amount
    1,28,12,553

