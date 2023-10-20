In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X4 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X4 Price starts at Rs. 96.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive M40i, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. X4: 2998 cc engine, 10.4 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X4 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X4
|Discovery
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 96.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|10.4 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6