Eurosport reacquires MotoGP broadcast rights in India for 2024 for two years

With the 2024 MotoGP season all set to kick-start next month, Eurosport India has announced it has reacquired the broadcasting rights to the world championship. The announcement comes after the broadcasting rights were held with Viacom18 in 2023 through JioCinema and Sports 18. The new deal will see the channel broadcast MotoGP in the country until the end of 2026 in a multi-year agreement.

Where to watch MotoGP in India?

Eurosport India holds a strong coverage in motorsports worldwide and the acquisition of MotoGP adds to its portfolio comprising Formula 2, WorldSBK, FIM-EWC, FIA-WEC, DTM and SpeedwayGP. MotoGP enthusiasts will be able to watch the races on the Eurosport channel as well as the Discovery+ mobile app. In addition to MotoGP, Eurosport India has also acquired the streaming rights for Moto2 and Moto3 as part of the agreement.

Also Read : Francesco Bagnaia crowned 2023 MotoGP champion as Jorge Martin crashes in dramatic Valencia GP

Daniel Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer - Dorna Sports said, “Eurosport is a pre-eminent destination for sports fans as well as a hub of motorsport in India. We believe this makes Eurosport the perfect platform to showcase this exhilarating sport to all our fans in India. I’m excited to see 2024 get in gear and I know that our riders can deliver an outstanding performance for everyone to enjoy."

MotoGP is set to return to India in 2024 with the India round scheduled between September 20-22 at the Buddh International Circuit (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)

Arjun Nowhar, General Manager - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "We are delighted to announce the return of MotoGP to our loyal fans across India. It brings us immense pleasure to see fans throughout the country enjoying all the races from the comfort of their homes, and we eagerly anticipate the second MotoGP Bharat race later this year. As a brand, we are committed to providing the best viewing experience for sports fans across the board. We strive to offer uninterrupted and seamless experiences, tailored to their preferences and passions."

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister - Ministry of Information and Broadcast and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said, “We are delighted to welcome Eurosport as the TV broadcast partner for MotoGP in Bharat. This collaboration between Eurosport and MotoGP is not just about bringing the world’s premier motorcycle racing to our screens; it’s a testament to the growing appetite for international sports in Bharat. I am profoundly encouraged by the potential this partnership holds for elevating the sports broadcasting infrastructure and culture in our country. It will undoubtedly inspire more young athletes and enthusiasts to pursue their passion for motorsports, contributing significantly to our nation's sporting legacy."

The 2024 MotoGP season includes 21 races and is set to kick off with the Qatar Grand Prix on March 8. The world championship has seen an increase in popularity over the last year after the inaugural Grand Prix of Bharat held at the Buddh International Circuit. The India round of MotoGP is set to take place between September 20-22, 2024.

First Published Date: