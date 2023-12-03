HT Auto
Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore

Actor and model Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar recently brought home the Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The celebrity couple chose to bring home the GLE 300d and were recently seen taking delivery of their new prized possession. What’s interesting to note is the little GLE pedal car that the actors got for their baby. Do note the GLE pedal car also gets the same registration number as that of the new GLE 300d.

Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM
Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d (Instagram/@autohangar)
Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d

This is the pre-facelift Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d priced over 1 crore (on-road). Power on this variant comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder that develops 265 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

On the feature front, the new GLE SUV has two 12.3-inch digital screens for the instrument console and infotainment unit with the MBUX UI. It also gets four-zone automatic climate control, voice control, a 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, active brake assist, and more.

Watch: 2023 Mercedes GLE first drive review: Better than BMW X5?

Mercedes-Benz India introduced the new GLE facelift in November this year with the model getting subtle cosmetic and feature upgrades. The SUV now gets refreshed front and rear styling, new LED DRLs, a new steering wheel, and chrome-finished AC vents. The offering also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the higher variants are equipped with air suspension, a 360-degree camera, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system and more.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM IST
