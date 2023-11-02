HT Auto
2023 Mercedes GLE launched in India. Check price, features and all that's new

Mercedes-Benz GLE was officially launched in its latest form factor in the Indian car market on Thursday. The GLE SUV has been priced from 96.4 lakh, going up to 1.15 crore (ex-showroom) and now sports a number of cosmetic updates on the outside and an updated feature list in the cabin. Deliveries for the model will begin from this month. The company also launched C43 AMG 4Matic on the sidelines of the GLE launch, priced at 98 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 14:19 PM
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz has updated its GLE SUV and driven the model into the Indian market at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 for GLE 300d. The GLE 450 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.1 crore while the top-end GLE 450d is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom prices).
The updates on the outside are largely on the front grille, bumper and head light units. Depending on the variant selected, there will be minor changes between the GLE versions as well.
The GLE SUV from Mercedes stands on 19-inch alloy wheels. GLE 450 and GLE 450d get air suspensions. A six cylinder turbo petrol motor powers the GLE 450 while the GLE 450d draws power from a six cylinder diesel unit. The GLE 300d gets a 2.-litre motor under its hood. All variants get a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
The steering wheel inside the updated GLE is new and come with haptic feedback buttons. The AC vents now come with chrome highlights. The 12.3 inch main screen has been carried forward but the MBUX system has been updated.
Other feature highlights inside the Mercedes GLE include 360 degree camera, four-zone climate control, air purification system, among others.
A 13-speaker Burmester sound system is also standard across all variants of the new GLE.
All three variants of the new GLE also come in the Long Wheelbase or LWB form which means quite a lot of space for passengers at the back. In the product portfolio, the model will continue to sit between the GLC and the GLS.
Mercedes-Benz GLE sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company in India.
Mercedes GLE is a significant model for the German brand in India and sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company here. It is also the best-selling Mercedes SUV in the country (in terms of cumulative sales) with over 20,000 units on roads here. While the GLC was updated earlier this year, the GLE will now also look to gain increased traction. Much like almost every other SUV from Mercedes here, the GLE continues to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, and comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift powertrains
VariantEnginePowerTorque
GLE 300d1993 cc, 4 CyL198 kW + 15*550 Nm + 200*
GLE 4502999 cc, 6 CyL280 kW + 15*500 Nm + 200*
GLE 450d2989 cc, 6 CyL270 kW + 15*750 Nm + 200*
*Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) boost

Also watch: Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look

Design updates on 2023 Mercedes GLE:

The updates on the exterior profile of the latest Mercedes GLE are not radical but significant nonetheless. It now sports a reworked front bumper with the Performance Line getting a double horizontal chrome strip on the Professional Line and a single chrome strip on the AMG Line. The LED head lights have been reworked as well. The rear bumper too has been updated slightly while the tail lights have been updated too.

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift colour options
Polar White
High tech Silver
Selenite Grey
Obsidian Black
Blue

Cabin changes in the 2023 Mercedes GLE:

The cabin layout and space remains same on the updated GLE but there are some bits that have been updated to give the GLE a slightly newer feel for passengers inside. Among these is a new steering wheel and chrome-finished AC vents. The MBUX system on the infotainment screen has been updated. The feature highlights include four-zone climate control, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a long lineup of safety-related additions.

Other highlights include a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, 360-degree camera and the GLE 450 and GLE 450d also come equipped with air suspension.

Technical specifications of the 2023 Mercedes GLE:

All three variants of the updated GLE come in the Long Wheelbase or LWB versions. The nine-speed automatic gearbox is also standard across all three variants while the 48V integrated starter generator or ISG is also on all three variants.

The GLE 300d comes with a 2.-litre diesel motor under its hood which offers 269 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Mercedes claims that it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

In the price pyramid, next comes the GLE 450 which draws its power from a six-cylinder turbo petrol motor and offers 381 hp and torque of 500 Nm. The 0 to 100 kmph timing is at 5.6 seconds, the same as the top-of-the-line GLE 450d which gets a six-cylinder engine and produces 367 hp and torque of 750 Nm.

2023 Mercedes GLE vs rivals:

Mercedes GLE renews its rivalry against the likes of BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 in the Indian car market.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM IST

