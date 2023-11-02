2023 Mercedes GLE launched in India. Check price, features and all that's new

Mercedes-Benz GLE was officially launched in its latest form factor in the Indian car market on Thursday. The GLE SUV has been priced from ₹96.4 lakh, going up to ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom) and now sports a number of cosmetic updates on the outside and an updated feature list in the cabin. Deliveries for the model will begin from this month. The company also launched C43 AMG 4Matic on the sidelines of the GLE launch, priced at ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes GLE is a significant model for the German brand in India and sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company here. It is also the best-selling Mercedes SUV in the country (in terms of cumulative sales) with over 20,000 units on roads here. While the GLC was updated earlier this year, the GLE will now also look to gain increased traction. Much like almost every other SUV from Mercedes here, the GLE continues to be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, and comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift powertrains Variant Engine Power Torque GLE 300d 1993 cc, 4 CyL 198 kW + 15* 550 Nm + 200* GLE 450 2999 cc, 6 CyL 280 kW + 15* 500 Nm + 200* GLE 450d 2989 cc, 6 CyL 270 kW + 15* 750 Nm + 200* *Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) boost

Design updates on 2023 Mercedes GLE:

The updates on the exterior profile of the latest Mercedes GLE are not radical but significant nonetheless. It now sports a reworked front bumper with the Performance Line getting a double horizontal chrome strip on the Professional Line and a single chrome strip on the AMG Line. The LED head lights have been reworked as well. The rear bumper too has been updated slightly while the tail lights have been updated too.

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift colour options Polar White High tech Silver Selenite Grey Obsidian Black Blue

Cabin changes in the 2023 Mercedes GLE:

The cabin layout and space remains same on the updated GLE but there are some bits that have been updated to give the GLE a slightly newer feel for passengers inside. Among these is a new steering wheel and chrome-finished AC vents. The MBUX system on the infotainment screen has been updated. The feature highlights include four-zone climate control, support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a long lineup of safety-related additions.

Other highlights include a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, 360-degree camera and the GLE 450 and GLE 450d also come equipped with air suspension.

Technical specifications of the 2023 Mercedes GLE:

All three variants of the updated GLE come in the Long Wheelbase or LWB versions. The nine-speed automatic gearbox is also standard across all three variants while the 48V integrated starter generator or ISG is also on all three variants.

The GLE 300d comes with a 2.-litre diesel motor under its hood which offers 269 hp and 550 Nm of torque. Mercedes claims that it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

In the price pyramid, next comes the GLE 450 which draws its power from a six-cylinder turbo petrol motor and offers 381 hp and torque of 500 Nm. The 0 to 100 kmph timing is at 5.6 seconds, the same as the top-of-the-line GLE 450d which gets a six-cylinder engine and produces 367 hp and torque of 750 Nm.

2023 Mercedes GLE vs rivals:

Mercedes GLE renews its rivalry against the likes of BMW X5, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90 in the Indian car market.

