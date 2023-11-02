Mercedes launches AMG C43 in India. Check price, features, top speed and more

HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz has driven in the the sixth AMG model to India this year with the introduction of the AMG C43 sedan on Thursday, November 2. The German auto giant has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its immensely popular C-Class sedan, at a price of 98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now armed with a new 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which replaces the older 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 unit. Here is everything that is new about the 2023 Mercedes AMG C43.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 14:09 PM
Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its C-Class model, in India.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C43, the most powerful version of its C-Class model, in India.

Mercedes AMG C43: Design updates

The AMG version of the C-Class sedan comes with several updates in terms of its design and features. These include a new Panamericana grille laced with AMG’s iconic vertical slats. Mercedes has also added features like adaptive LED headlights with DRL, large air intakes at the front. The bumper gets black treatment to accentuate its sporty looks. At the sides, the side mirrors are now painted in gloss black. The AMG C43 sits on a set of 18-inch AMG-specific alloy wheels. At the rear, the model offers quad tailpipes.

Mercedes AMG C43: Interior features

Unlike the exterior, the cabin of the AMG C43 is not too different from the standard C-Class, barring some of the AMG-specific additions like the AMG-themed leather-wrapped steering wheel, seats, pedals and seat belts. Besides these, features like 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 15-speaker Burmester system, ambient lighting, wireless charging are some of the highlights.

Also Read : Mercedes drives in the new GLE facelift SUV at 96.4 lakh

Mercedes AMG C43: Engine and performance

Under the hood, Mercedes-Benz will offer a 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The unit, which will be mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, is capable of churning out 402 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine can send power to all four wheels through the German carmaker's 4MATIC drive system. The AMG C43 can generate additional 13 bhp of power through its new 48V mild-hybrid system. The sporty avatar of the C-Class can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 250 kmph.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 14:09 PM IST

