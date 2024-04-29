HT Auto
Volkswagen Tiguan L unveiled at 2024 Beijing Auto Show. Will it come to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM
The Volkswagen Tiguan L mirrors the three-row design of the previously available Tiguan Allspace, which briefly graced the Indian market from 2020 to
Unlike twh Volswagen Tiguan, which spans 4.54 metres with a 2.6-meter wheelbase, the VW Tiguan L stretches to approximately 4.75 metres with a longer wheelbase of 2.71 metres.

Volkswagen is gearing up to make a return to the three-row SUV market, setting its sights on a prospective launch in 2025. The star of the show? None other than the Tiguan L, a long-wheelbase rendition of its recently revamped Euro-spec Tiguan.

The Tiguan L Pro is set for release in China as a 5-seater, while the India-spec model will feature seven seats. This latest Tiguan iteration mirrors the three-row design of the previously available Tiguan Allspace, which briefly graced the Indian market from 2020 to 2022.

As anticipated, the Tiguan L inherits all the design elements of its latest Tiguan counterpart, showcasing sharper headlamps, bolder bumpers, and refreshed wheels. Its elongated silhouette, notably pronounced in the profile, integrates the D-pillar into the rear of the vehicle. Unlike its standard sibling, which spans 4.54 metres with a 2.6-meter wheelbase, the Tiguan L stretches to approximately 4.75 metres with a longer wheelbase of 2.71 metres.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun GT Line & Taigun GT Plus Sport launched. Check what’s new

Inside the cabin, the Tiguan L gets a notable upgrade over the standard Tiguan: six digital displays, which the company terms as ‘digital cockpit’. While the specifics of its availability in the Indian market remain uncertain, the Tiguan L also introduces a revamped VW steering wheel, updated centre console, and sleek gear selector. Meanwhile, for the Chinese market, the VW Tigaun L gets connected car technology, advanced level-2 ADAS, powered front seats, 360-degree cameras, and an immersive Head-Up Display. While these amenities are expected to be offered in India, the inclusion of level-2 ADAS may vary.

Under the hood, the Tiguan L boasts a diverse range of engine options globally, encompassing conventional petrol, diesel, and hybrid variants. However, Indian consumers can anticipate the arrival of the potent 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine, churning out an impressive 217 bhp and paired with a seamless seven-speed DSG transmission and the assurance of 4MOTION AWD capability.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Tiguan Allspace Volkswagen Volkswagen tiguan l Skoda Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen tiguan

