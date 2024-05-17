HT Auto
Suzuki Jimny 5-door Heritage Edition unveiled, only 500 units up for grabs

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 May 2024, 09:32 AM
  • Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition will be sold only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There would be no automatic transmission on offer.
Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Heritage Edition of the Jimny 5-door.
Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Heritage Edition of the Jimny 5-door.

Suzuki has unveiled a new Heritage Edition of the Jimny in Australia and Suzuki will sell only 500 units of it. What's special about this one is that it is now based on the 5-door version which is also on sale in the Indian market. In Australia, the 5-door Jimny is called Jimny XL. This is not the first time that Suzuki has launched the Heritage Edition of the Jimny. Back in 2023, the manufacturer introduced Heritage Edition for the 3-door Jimny and it was limited to just 300 units. Moreover, it was sold out only in just two days.

Suzuki has made a few cosmetic changes to the Jimny Heritage Edition. It comes with new decals on the sides and the rear and there are mudflaps finished in red in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from this, the 4x4 SUV will also come with a special cargo tray. Suzuki will offer the Jimny Heritage Edition in five colour schemes - White, Chiffon Ivory + Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl and Granite Grey Metallic.

Also Read : Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison

The Heritage Edition is designed to celebrate Jimny’s vibrant 4x4 history from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 130 Nm. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the standard version of the Jimny is also offered with a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Suzuki offers its AllGrip 4x4 system as standard on the Jimny.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

The Jimny XL comes with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, hill-hold control, multi-information display, hill-descent control, six airbags, LED lighting and so on.

First Published Date: 17 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST
