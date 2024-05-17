Suzuki Jimny 5-door Heritage Edition unveiled, only 500 units up for grabs

Suzuki has unveiled a new Heritage Edition of the Jimny in Australia and Suzuki will sell only 500 units of it. What's special about this one is that it is now based on the 5-door version which is also on sale in the Indian market. In Australia, the 5-door Jimny is called Jimny XL. This is not the first time that Suzuki has launched the Heritage Edition of the Jimny. Back in 2023, the manufacturer introduced Heritage Edition for the 3-door Jimny and it was limited to just 300 units. Moreover, it was sold out only in just two days.

Suzuki has made a few cosmetic changes to the Jimny Heritage Edition. It comes with new decals on the sides and the rear and there are mudflaps finished in red in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from this, the 4x4 SUV will also come with a special cargo tray. Suzuki will offer the Jimny Heritage Edition in five colour schemes - White, Chiffon Ivory + Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl and Granite Grey Metallic.

The Heritage Edition is designed to celebrate Jimny’s vibrant 4x4 history from the 70s, 80s and 90s. The SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that puts out 99 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 130 Nm. It comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the standard version of the Jimny is also offered with a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Suzuki offers its AllGrip 4x4 system as standard on the Jimny.

The Jimny XL comes with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, hill-hold control, multi-information display, hill-descent control, six airbags, LED lighting and so on.

