Check out Suzuki Jimny Special Heritage Edition. Only 300 up for grabs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny may have only just touched down on Indian shores but the vehicle has been a common sight in global markets for decades. And even as Maruti Suzuki is celebrating over 22,000 pre-launch bookings for the Jimny here, Suzuki recently unveiled the Jimny Special Heritage Edition for the Australian market at 33,490 Aussie dollars (approximately ₹18 lakh).

Suzuki Jimny was first launched in 1970 and has since found favour from thousands of buyers worldwide. To celebrate the rich legacy of the vehicle, Suzuki has showcased the Jimny Special Heritage Edition which comes on the two-door version of the SUV. Do note that India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version. That said, the global spec Jimny, in its special edition, sports red mudflaps at the front and at the back, coloured decals with a retro theme and unique body colour options that include Black Pearl, Jungle Green, White and Medium Grey.

A look at the rear profile of Suzuki Jimny Special Heritage Edition.

Suzuki Jimny Special Heritage Edition is only available with the five-speed manual transmission choice and 4x4 version. Additionally, there is the ‘Suzuki’ embossing on the rear mudflaps, a cargo tray and a special badge that highlights the exclusivity of the edition even more.

Watch: Maruti Jimny 5-door SUV: The Thar rival India was waiting for?

Jimny has been a hot favourite in the Suzuki ranks and that's largely because of its compact proportions and capable drive traits. Considering India is the largest market for the Japanese company, it was surprising to many that Jimny took quite a while to be offered here. Bookings were opened at the Auto Expo in January and an official price reveal is expected in April. The vehicle will take on Thar in a direct duel and because it sports five doors, could possibly have a leg-up over the enormously popular Mahindra SUV. Much though would also depend on the pricing with speculations suggesting that the bracket could be between ₹10 lakh and ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).

